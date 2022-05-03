Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Major Shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg Buys 3,333,333 Shares of Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg purchased 3,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $39,999,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,386,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,639,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blue Apron stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -3.42.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.01 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 137,014 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth about $2,976,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth about $10,869,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter.

Blue Apron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.