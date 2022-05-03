Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) CEO James D. Nesci Purchases 1,300 Shares

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) CEO James D. Nesci purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $16,497.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,382 shares in the company, valued at $436,307.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ BLFY opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 59.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.
