Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) CEO James D. Nesci Purchases 1,300 Shares

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) CEO James D. Nesci purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $16,497.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,382 shares in the company, valued at $436,307.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFY opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 59.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

