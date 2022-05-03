Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The business had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BPMC traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,429. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.96. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $53.26 and a one year high of $117.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.26.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BPMC. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,847,166.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $677,614. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,296.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after buying an additional 28,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

