Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) versus KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluerock Residential Growth REIT 42.27% 98.88% 3.30% KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 54.74% 7.90% 1.72%

This table compares Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluerock Residential Growth REIT $220.65 million 3.52 $91.71 million $0.11 241.36 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $165.51 million 7.77 $137.18 million $2.14 8.85

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bluerock Residential Growth REIT. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluerock Residential Growth REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.92%. Given KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is more favorable than Bluerock Residential Growth REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT pays out 590.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out 80.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust beats Bluerock Residential Growth REIT on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company's objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through value-add improvements to properties and to operations. The Company is included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes. BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bluerock Multifamily Advisor, LLC.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

