B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Receives “Sector perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.50) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BME. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 685 ($8.56) to GBX 630 ($7.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.24) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 600 ($7.50) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 621.22 ($7.76).

LON:BME opened at GBX 497.80 ($6.22) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 553.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 583.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 485.90 ($6.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 651.40 ($8.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

