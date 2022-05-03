BMO Capital Markets Cuts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $372.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $405.00 to $372.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.74.

SEDG traded up $3.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.84. The stock had a trading volume of 17,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,969. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total transaction of $3,015,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 199,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,277,888.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

