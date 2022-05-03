BMO Capital Markets Upgrades JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) to “Outperform”

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered JAKKS Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

JAKK stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98. JAKKS Pacific has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.75. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 68.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen bought 40,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $546,437.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,873,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,323,622.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 5,799 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $87,970.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAKK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 25,837 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

