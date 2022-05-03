BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DMF)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $9.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the third quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

