BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $8.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSM. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $846,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

