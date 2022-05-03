Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 25.44%.

Bogota Financial stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.17 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Bogota Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.62.

In other news, Director John J. Masterson acquired 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $33,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bogota Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bogota Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:BSBK Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Bogota Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bogota Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Bogota Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

