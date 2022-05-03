boohoo group (BOO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

boohoo group (LON: BOO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/3/2022 – boohoo group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.87) price target on the stock.

5/2/2022 – boohoo group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 140 ($1.75). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – boohoo group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/14/2022 – boohoo group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/13/2022 – boohoo group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/11/2022 – boohoo group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.87) price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – boohoo group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.37) to GBX 190 ($2.37). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – boohoo group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 85 ($1.06) price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – boohoo group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2022 – boohoo group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.87) price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – boohoo group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 85 ($1.06) price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – boohoo group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 230 ($2.87) price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – boohoo group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/10/2022 – boohoo group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.50) price target on the stock.

boohoo group stock traded down GBX 0.77 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 80.47 ($1.01). 11,388,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,597,855. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.49. boohoo group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.32 ($0.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 346.66 ($4.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 121.94.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.