boohoo group (LON:BOO) Price Target Cut to GBX 140 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 71.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BOO. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.87) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.50) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 350 ($4.37) to GBX 190 ($2.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 304.50 ($3.80).

Shares of LON:BOO opened at GBX 81.57 ($1.02) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 63.32 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 346.66 ($4.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.94.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

