Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.84-1.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.83. Boston Properties also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.40-7.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised Boston Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.36.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $117.24 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.83). Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 123.66%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1,008.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 73,264 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,906,000 after buying an additional 65,589 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,803,000 after acquiring an additional 30,086 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

