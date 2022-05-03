Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.40-7.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.39. Boston Properties also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.84-1.86 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised Boston Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.36.

NYSE:BXP opened at $117.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.41 and its 200-day moving average is $119.47. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $133.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.83). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.66%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,803,000 after buying an additional 30,086 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Boston Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Boston Properties by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after acquiring an additional 65,589 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1,008.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 73,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

