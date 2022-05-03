Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Boston Properties updated its Q2 guidance to $1.84-1.86 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.40-7.50 EPS.

BXP opened at $117.24 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.41 and a 200-day moving average of $119.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Boston Properties by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

