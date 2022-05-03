Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Short Interest Update

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

BOXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Boxed in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Boxed in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE BOXD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,723. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14. Boxed has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $17.05.

Boxed ( NYSE:BOXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boxed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Boxed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boxed in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Boxed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Boxed in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

