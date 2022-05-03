Boyd Gaming (BYD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/29/2022 – Boyd Gaming was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/27/2022 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $74.00 to $79.00.

4/26/2022 – Boyd Gaming was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.

4/26/2022 – Boyd Gaming was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.

4/25/2022 – Boyd Gaming was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $82.00.

3/31/2022 – Boyd Gaming is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day moving average is $63.92.

Get Boyd Gaming Co alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 43.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,882,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,258,000 after buying an additional 99,140 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 622.1% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,206,000 after acquiring an additional 78,168 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 376.0% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.