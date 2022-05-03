BP (LON:BP) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($5.62) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.25) to GBX 480 ($6.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.62) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.74) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.68) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.68) to GBX 450 ($5.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 469.38 ($5.86).

Shares of BP opened at GBX 391.55 ($4.89) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 275.85 ($3.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 419.15 ($5.24). The company has a market capitalization of £76.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 378.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 366.58.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of £308.76 ($385.71). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.12) per share, with a total value of £369 ($460.96). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 268 shares of company stock valued at $104,921.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

