BP p.l.c. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (LON:BP)

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON BP opened at GBX 391.55 ($4.89) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.63 billion and a PE ratio of 13.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 378.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 366.58. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 275.85 ($3.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 419.15 ($5.24).

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.12) per share, with a total value of £369 ($460.96). Also, insider Bernard Looney acquired 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £308.76 ($385.71). Insiders have purchased a total of 268 shares of company stock valued at $104,921 in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.68) to GBX 450 ($5.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.12) price target on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.25) to GBX 480 ($6.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.74) price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.62) price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 469.38 ($5.86).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

