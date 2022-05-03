Braden Michael Leonard Acquires 153,428 Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 153,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $589,163.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,864,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, April 28th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 156,070 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $558,730.60.

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $127.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.44. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $13.91.

Retractable Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:RVP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 68.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Retractable Technologies by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 44,217 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Retractable Technologies by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Retractable Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.