Bradley W. Barber Buys 20,042 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) CEO Bradley W. Barber purchased 20,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.19 per share, for a total transaction of $685,235.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 161,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,463.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.69.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $272.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

HEES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 155,259 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter worth $495,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 131,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 309.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 278,385 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.