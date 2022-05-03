Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) recently:

4/25/2022 – Brandywine Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

4/18/2022 – Brandywine Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/14/2022 – Brandywine Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/12/2022 – Brandywine Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/6/2022 – Brandywine Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/31/2022 – Brandywine Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/26/2022 – Brandywine Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2022 – Brandywine Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/17/2022 – Brandywine Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/8/2022 – Brandywine Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE BDN opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 0.66%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,085.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,221,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,995,000 after purchasing an additional 673,291 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,885,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,147,000 after purchasing an additional 265,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,962,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,181,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,692,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

