Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Short Interest Update

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,590,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 16,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Get BRF alerts:

BRFS stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BRF by 3,099.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in BRF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 975,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 231,786 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BRF by 322.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 29,354 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in BRF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 48,710 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BRF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRF (Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.