Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.81% of Bright Minds Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

DRUG stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a pre-clinical biosciences company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists comprises 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.

