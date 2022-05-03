Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

BCOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $293.34 million, a P/E ratio of -235.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Brightcove news, Director Ritcha Ranjan acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,900 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $32,438.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,732,619 shares in the company, valued at $31,329,937.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $130,768 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brightcove by 36.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 60,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the third quarter worth about $391,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

