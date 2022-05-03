Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brightcove has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $7.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.34 million, a P/E ratio of -235.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ritcha Ranjan acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 18,100 shares of company stock worth $130,768. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 400.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove (Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.