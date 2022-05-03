BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 3,620,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 767,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NYSE BSIG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.39. 7,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,904. The stock has a market cap of $844.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 151.92%. Analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,632,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after buying an additional 844,362 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $7,154,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 21.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 35.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after buying an additional 90,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group (Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.