Brink’s (BCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Brink’s to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Brink’s has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.500-$6.000 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 93.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brink’s to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BCO opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.64. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $57.12 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Brink’s by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Brink’s by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 355,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brink’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

