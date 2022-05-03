Brink’s (BCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Brink’s to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Brink’s has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.500-$6.000 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 93.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brink’s to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of BCO opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.64. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $57.12 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Brink’s by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Brink’s by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 355,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brink’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.
Brink’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brink’s (BCO)
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.