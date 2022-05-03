Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,900 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 412,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director George Mark Mickelson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $84,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $118,599.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bristow Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,893,000 after buying an additional 98,456 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Bristow Group by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTOL stock opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. Bristow Group has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $40.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $856.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $295.62 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 4.54%.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.

