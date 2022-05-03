British Land’s (BLND) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.25) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.12) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.25) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 532.86 ($6.66).

BLND stock opened at GBX 515.40 ($6.44) on Friday. British Land has a twelve month low of GBX 441.70 ($5.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 563.80 ($7.04). The firm has a market cap of £4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 515.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 521.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

In other British Land news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 1,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.68), for a total value of £10,127.55 ($12,651.53). Also, insider Mark Aedy purchased 1,544 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 533 ($6.66) per share, for a total transaction of £8,229.52 ($10,280.47). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,630 shares of company stock valued at $867,713 over the last 90 days.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

