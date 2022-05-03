Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.88-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.93.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.46.

NYSE BRX opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.21). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,956,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,647,000 after buying an additional 2,078,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,892,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,508,000 after acquiring an additional 245,499 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 743,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 42,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $835,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

