Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Brixmor Property Group updated its FY22 guidance to $1.88-1.95 EPS.

BRX opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,950 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

