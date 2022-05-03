Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group updated its FY22 guidance to $1.88-1.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.52. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.46.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,950. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,956,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,502 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,892,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,508,000 after purchasing an additional 245,499 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 743,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after acquiring an additional 42,901 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $835,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.