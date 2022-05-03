Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY22 guidance to ~$6.40-6.51 EPS.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.24. 6,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,642. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $137.58 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BR. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

