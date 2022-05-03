Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$6.40-6.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.38.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $143.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $137.58 and a twelve month high of $185.40.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,508,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,733,000 after buying an additional 272,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after buying an additional 113,033 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,511,000 after buying an additional 47,950 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.