Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$6.40-6.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.38.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.50.

NYSE BR opened at $143.26 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $137.58 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,508,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,733,000 after buying an additional 272,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,840,000 after buying an additional 113,033 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,511,000 after buying an additional 47,950 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,764,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

