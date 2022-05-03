Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY22 guidance to ~$6.40-6.51 EPS.

NYSE BR traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,642. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $137.58 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

