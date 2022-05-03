Brokerages Anticipate Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Cushman & Wakefield posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.61.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $43,281.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $4,087,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,259 shares of company stock worth $7,647,890 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.