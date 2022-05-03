Brokerages Anticipate MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. MercadoLibre posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 429%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.37 to $8.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.97 to $18.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,670.50.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,002.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,093.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,198.95. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $858.99 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The company has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

