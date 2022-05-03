Brokerages Anticipate PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) to Post -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) to post ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.34) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PolyPid.

Get PolyPid alerts:

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPD shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPD. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PolyPid by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.11. 51 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,809. The company has a market capitalization of $87.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $9.64.

PolyPid Company Profile (Get Rating)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolyPid (PYPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.