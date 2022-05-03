Brokerages Anticipate Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) will announce $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. Telephone and Data Systems posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDS. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,427,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $331,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612,655 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,644,363 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,284,000 after acquiring an additional 321,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,137,000 after acquiring an additional 298,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after acquiring an additional 280,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,908,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,223,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

TDS opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

