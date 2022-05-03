Brokerages Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) to announce $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. Williams-Sonoma posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $8.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.53.

WSM stock opened at $137.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $127.85 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at $2,805,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after buying an additional 72,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,449,000 after buying an additional 168,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

