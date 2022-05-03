Brokerages Expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Avanos Medical reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

AVNS stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,613,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,961,000 after buying an additional 319,548 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,158,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,502,000 after buying an additional 71,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,662,000 after purchasing an additional 119,168 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,725,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,827,000 after purchasing an additional 76,633 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,606,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,681,000 after purchasing an additional 170,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

