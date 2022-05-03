Brokerages Expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.38 Million

Analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) will announce $99.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.10 million. Fastly reported sales of $84.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year sales of $409.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $406.60 million to $421.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $480.19 million, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $500.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $337,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $275,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,428 shares of company stock valued at $996,487. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 175.0% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $342,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

