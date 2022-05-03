Brokerages Expect Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) to announce $7.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Paramount Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.18 billion and the highest is $7.72 billion. Paramount Global reported sales of $7.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paramount Global will report full year sales of $30.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.77 billion to $32.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.07 billion to $34.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paramount Global.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PARA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paramount Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.89%.

Paramount Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paramount Global (PARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.