Brokerages Expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Post -$0.51 EPS

Analysts predict that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.28) to $0.86. uniQure reported earnings of $8.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 106%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover uniQure.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 million. uniQure had a net margin of 62.90% and a return on equity of 64.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QURE shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.94.

NASDAQ:QURE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.01. 2,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a current ratio of 17.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $743.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. uniQure has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $38.80.

In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 4,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $68,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $170,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,954 shares of company stock valued at $333,630. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 241.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,944 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in uniQure by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,965,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,520 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in uniQure by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 541,845 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,810,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in uniQure during the first quarter worth approximately $8,113,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About uniQure (Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uniQure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.