Brokerages Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Post Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.41 and the lowest is $3.29. Valmont Industries reported earnings of $3.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $13.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.25 to $13.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $15.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.02 to $15.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.63. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total transaction of $199,937.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $1,833,169.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,955.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VMI opened at $251.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.25. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $277.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

