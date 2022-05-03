Brokerages Expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.09. Woodward reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded down $8.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,730. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50. Woodward has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Woodward by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

