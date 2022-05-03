Brokers Issue Forecasts for TFI International Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TFI International in a research report issued on Sunday, May 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.69. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.28 EPS.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.58.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.79. TFI International has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 15.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,104,000 after buying an additional 55,850 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 619.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after buying an additional 348,965 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 515.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after buying an additional 184,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 167,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.