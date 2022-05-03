Brokers Offer Predictions for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter.

LBAI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $981.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 29.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

